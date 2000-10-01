My background is in marketing. On the Web, that means after the click.

AFTER THE CLICK

I’m a Marketing Guy

In 1997 the interest in Internet marketing gave way to an interest in Internet advertising. I leave the cost-per-clicks to the guys and chicks who track the fads and make the ads and build the banner in such a manner to coax the folks to light on the site that lives on the Web Tim Berners-Lee built.

My job is to focus on what to do … after the click. That’s my job: I’m a marketing guy.

Advertising slays me. I laugh at Taco Bell, I cry at Hallmark.

If you create a banner that people remember you deserve an award.

If you create one they click on you deserve a medal.

If you create one that gets people to accomplish the objective set by the client you deserve large heaps of cash.

If you can help your client or your boss figure out what their objectives are, you deserve sainthood.

Accomplishing the objective is the name of the game. Finding clients that understand that is the Holy Grail. Identifying the objective is the key to success.

“We want to increase brand awareness!”

“We want to make sure people know we’re on the Web!”

“We want to spend two percent of our ad budgets on this Internet thingie and just see what happens.”

Fine. Talk to an advertising agency. They know how to measure awareness; they’ve been doing it for decades. But what do you do after the click? What do you do to further your business goals?

“We want to collect names for a new direct – marketing database.”

“We want to qualify prospects for our sales people.”

“We want people to try our service and see how easy it is to use.”

“We want to sell our product online.”

OK – now we’re talking!

Now there’s something to hang our creative on. More important; now there’s something we can measure on the back end.. Is the project working? Get out the yard-stick:

* How many people came to the site and left their names and addresses?

* How many people came to the site, read through the materials and left their names?

* How many people came to the site, tried the product and filled out the survey?

* How many people came to the site and bought the product?

(For an in-depth look, check out the e-metrics white paper I wrote with Net Genesis.)

The Web is a place where a tiny space that measures 468 pixels by 60 pixels can be a branding play that turns into a relationship in the time it takes an index finger to move one sixteenth of an inch.

You put out the Welcome Mat and people step through it like Mary Poppins and Bert step into a chalk drawing on the pavement. It’s my job is to give you some insight on how to provide for them on the other side.