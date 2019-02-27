Jim Sterne’s Previous Presentations, 2019

Tuesday, February 19, Online

Analytics Nexus 2019

Artificial Intelligence for Marketing: Practical Applications

Tuesday, January 29, Online

American Marketing Association

Virtual Conference – The Year Ahead in Marketing

This Time, the Robots ARE Coming – to Disrupt Marketing

Archived Events

Jim Sterne has appeared all over the world. You can also see where he went and the subjects he’s covered since:

1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003

2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013

2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019